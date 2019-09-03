Verizon offering free, unlimited service for customers affected by Dorian

David Ramos/Getty Images

Verizon is offering customers in Hurricane Dorian's path of impact free unlimited calling, texting and data. The company is also making calling and texting to the islands of the Bahamas free.

Counties in Florida where customers are eligible for free unlimited calling, texting and data include:

Brevard County

Glades County

Hendry County

County Highlands County

Indian River County

Martin County

Okeechobee County

Osceola County

Palm Beach County

St. Johns County

St. Lucie County

Verizon says applicable surcharges and taxes will apply to all free texts and calls, and will be offered until Sept. 9.

Most Verizon retail stores will remain closed to operate under reduced hours until Hurricane Dorian passes. Verizon says it is available to coordinate with first responders 24/7 for disaster relief.

Being able to reach our loved ones is crucial in an emergency. We are providing free calls, texts and data for our wireless customers in areas affected by #HurricaneDorian. — Verizon (@verizon) September 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.