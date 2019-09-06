Video captures Orlando family's damaged home in the Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple was able to see how badly their home was damaged from Hurricane Dorian when they said they saw video of it aired on News 6 on Thursday night.

Brian and Shannon Doonan own a home on Abaco Island in the Bahamas, and they said until Thursday they had not seen the shape their house was left in.

The video was shot by a group of volunteers headed up by Duane Kuck, owner of Regal Boats in Orlando.

News 6 brought them the raw video, so they could see it for themselves.

"I don't know that they'll ever come back," said Brian. "The water was coming in to the third floor."

"What are the odds -- the fact that you were here yesterday, and your newscast just happened to find our house in the midst of all of these homes?" said Shannon.

Brian had hoped to fly out of Orlando Executive Airport Thursday morning to the Bahamas to launch a relief and rescue mission to help his neighbors who had survived the storm, but the Nassau airport implemented tight flight restrictions.

One of their Bahamian neighbors, Justin Tweedie, arrived in Orlando on Tuesday night.

"It's a bomb that's gone off. There's nothing left," he said. "There are dead bodies in the water. It's pretty ugly. The wave came straight through the hull of the house. It took out the whole kitchen, smashed the front door down. I was in the laundry room and I knew I had to get out."

Tweedie said he survived the storm by hiding under a piece of concrete as the high winds blew debris over his body.

He said he suffered only minor cuts.

Doonan said he would try again on Friday to take off to the Bahamas to launch his own relief mission.



