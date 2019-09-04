WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, radar for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian, watched by many in Central Florida for more than a week, should finally clear the area by Wednesday night.

"By tomorrow afternoon, we are waving goodbye to this thing and getting our lives back to normal here in Central Florida," News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said during Tuesday's 11 p.m. newscast.

Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm

Sustained winds of 110 mph

Moving north northwest at 6 mph

Eye is 95 miles east of Cape Canaveral

The 11 p.m. track from Tuesday night was not much different from the 5 p.m. track.

Winds along the coast reached the high 30s Tuesday night.

Winds reached 37 mph in Cape Canaveral.

Winds inland reached the high 20s. Some in Orlando faced 28 mph winds.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Surf City, North Carolina

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

North of Surf City, North Carolina to Poquoson Virginia, including Hampton roads

Pamlico and Albemarle sounds

Neuse and Pamlico rivers

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Sebastian Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

North of Savannah River to Surf City, North Carolina

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach to Savannah River

North of Surf City, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico sounds

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

North of Ponte Vedra Beach to Savannah River

Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia

Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.