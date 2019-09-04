WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, radar for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian, watched by many in Central Florida for more than a week, should finally clear the area by Wednesday night.
"By tomorrow afternoon, we are waving goodbye to this thing and getting our lives back to normal here in Central Florida," News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said during Tuesday's 11 p.m. newscast.
- Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm
- Sustained winds of 110 mph
- Moving north northwest at 6 mph
- Eye is 95 miles east of Cape Canaveral
The 11 p.m. track from Tuesday night was not much different from the 5 p.m. track.
Winds along the coast reached the high 30s Tuesday night.
Winds reached 37 mph in Cape Canaveral.
Winds inland reached the high 20s. Some in Orlando faced 28 mph winds.
A storm surge warning is in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet to Surf City, North Carolina
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
- North of Surf City, North Carolina to Poquoson Virginia, including Hampton roads
- Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
- Neuse and Pamlico rivers
A hurricane warning is in effect for:
- Sebastian Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach
- North of Savannah River to Surf City, North Carolina
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
- North of Ponte Vedra Beach to Savannah River
- North of Surf City, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border
- Albemarle and Pamlico sounds
A tropical storm warning is in effect for:
- Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas
- North of Ponte Vedra Beach to Savannah River
- Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet
A tropical storm watch is in effect for:
- The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia
- Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward
