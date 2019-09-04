Hurricane

WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, radar for Hurricane Dorian

By Wednesday afternoon, Central Florida should be waving goodbye to Dorian

By ClickOrlando Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian, watched by many in Central Florida for more than a week, should finally clear the area by Wednesday night.

"By tomorrow afternoon, we are waving goodbye to this thing and getting our lives back to normal here in Central Florida," News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said during Tuesday's 11 p.m. newscast.

  • Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm
  • Sustained winds of 110 mph
  • Moving north northwest at 6 mph
  • Eye is 95 miles east of Cape Canaveral

The 11 p.m. track from Tuesday night was not much different from the 5 p.m. track.

Winds along the coast reached the high 30s Tuesday night. 

Winds reached 37 mph in Cape Canaveral.

Winds inland reached the high 20s. Some in Orlando faced 28 mph winds. 

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

  • Jupiter Inlet to Surf City, North Carolina

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

  • North of Surf City, North Carolina to Poquoson Virginia, including Hampton roads
  • Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
  • Neuse and Pamlico rivers

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

  • Sebastian Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach 
  • North of Savannah River to Surf City, North Carolina

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

  • North of Ponte Vedra Beach to Savannah River
  • North of Surf City, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border
  • Albemarle and Pamlico sounds

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas
  • North of Ponte Vedra Beach to Savannah River
  • Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet 

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

  • The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia
  • Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward
     

