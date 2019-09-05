WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, radar for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 3 storm Wednesday night.

The National Hurricane Center said a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding is expected along a portion of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts in the next couple of days.

• Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 3 storm

• It has sustained winds of 115 mph

• It's moving north-northwest at 7 mph

• The eye is 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 225 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina

As of the NHC's latest advisory, the following watches and warnings were in effect:

Storm surge warning:

• Mouth of St. Mary's River to Poquoson, Virginia

• Pamlico and Albemarle sounds

• Neuse and Pamlico rivers

• Hampton Roads

Hurricane warning:

• North of Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border

• Pamlico and Albemarle sounds

Hurricane watch:

• Mouth of St. Mary's River to Savannah River

Tropical storm warning:

• Mouth of St. Mary's River to Savannah River

• North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia

• Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

Tropical storm watch:

• North of Chincoteague Virginia, to Fenwick Island Delaware

• Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point

• Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island



