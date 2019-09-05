WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, radar for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 3 storm Wednesday night.
The National Hurricane Center said a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding is expected along a portion of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts in the next couple of days.
• Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 3 storm
• It has sustained winds of 115 mph
• It's moving north-northwest at 7 mph
• The eye is 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 225 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina
As of the NHC's latest advisory, the following watches and warnings were in effect:
Storm surge warning:
• Mouth of St. Mary's River to Poquoson, Virginia
• Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
• Neuse and Pamlico rivers
• Hampton Roads
Hurricane warning:
• North of Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border
• Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
Hurricane watch:
• Mouth of St. Mary's River to Savannah River
Tropical storm warning:
• Mouth of St. Mary's River to Savannah River
• North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia
• Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward
Tropical storm watch:
• North of Chincoteague Virginia, to Fenwick Island Delaware
• Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point
• Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
