WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, radar for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is currently Category 3 storm

By ClickOrlando Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 3 storm Wednesday night.

The National Hurricane Center said a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding is expected along a portion of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts in the next couple of days.

•    Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 3 storm
•    It has sustained winds of 115 mph
•    It's moving north-northwest at 7 mph
•    The eye is 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 225 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina

As of the NHC's latest advisory, the following watches and warnings were in effect:

Storm surge warning:
•    Mouth of St. Mary's River to Poquoson, Virginia
•    Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
•    Neuse and Pamlico rivers
•    Hampton Roads
Hurricane warning:
•    North of Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border
•    Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
Hurricane watch:
•    Mouth of St. Mary's River to Savannah River
Tropical storm warning:
•    Mouth of St. Mary's River to Savannah River
•    North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia
•    Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward
Tropical storm watch:
•    North of Chincoteague Virginia, to Fenwick Island Delaware
•    Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point
•    Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
 

