What happens to all the cruise ships now that Dorian has passed Central Florida?

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is slowly creeping up the Atlantic coastline as a Category 2 storm, so for now Port Canaveral and the port in Jacksonville remain closed.

But starting Thursday, cruise ships will be returning to Port Canaveral.

Disney Cruise Lines confirms its ship Disney Dream will be returning to Port Canaveral on Thursday.

According to a Disney spokesperson, the ship was to have returned on Wednesday, but due to weather concerns and the Port's closing, the ship had to add an additional day at sea. The spokesperson said the cruises they have set for this weekend will not be affected.

The representative confirmed based on the current projected path of Hurricane Dorian, they do not anticipate any impact to Disney Dream's sailing on Friday or Disney Fantasy on Saturday.

We expect to know more on Wednesday when the storm is forecast to pass Florida's east coast.

As for Disney's private island Castaway Cay in the Bahamas, Disney said all is well and only minor damage was reported. For now, it is not opening it to guests.

"Due to the tropical storm conditions the island experienced, we have some cleaning up to do related to landscaping and will need to make minor repairs to the roof of one small covered pavilion area," a Disney spokesperson said. "We are awaiting the arrival of survey equipment to evaluate the pier and ship channel, as is required after any storm, before we are able to reopen Castaway Cay to guests."

All four of Disney ships are currently sailing:

Disney Dream is currently spending the day at sea as part of a six-night Western Caribbean itinerary.

Disney Fantasy is currently in Falmouth Jamaica as part of a seven-night Western Caribbean itinerary.

Disney Magic is sailing a seven-night European itinerary.

Disney Wonder is sailing a seven-night Alaskan itinerary.

The Disney Dream is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral Thursday. The Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy both sailed Western Caribbean itineraries and maintained a safe distance away from the storm.

Disney officials do not anticipate any impact to Disney Dream sailing on Friday or Disney Fantasy on Saturday at this time. They expect to know more later Wednesday once the storm moves away from Florida's coast and port officials provide more direction.

Carnival Cruise Line also plans to have cruise ships return to Port Canaveral Thursday. A spokesperson had this to say about its Carnival Elation cruise ship: "We will confirm our plans to operate a two-day sailing, departing Thursday, 9/05. Port of call: To be determined."

Guests who sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a 100% future cruise credit.

Here is a breakdown on all Carnival Cruise ships scheduled to set sail over the past week:

Departed voyages:

Carnival Liberty, Aug. 30 - This cruise will return on Thursday. Modified itinerary: Nassau, Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Carnival Victory, Aug, 30 - This cruise will return on Wednesday. Modified itinerary: Key West and Cozumel.

Carnival Breeze, Aug. 30 - No change to itinerary.



Carnival Conquest, Aug. 31- No change to itinerary.

Carnival Ecstasy, Aug. 31 - Modified itinerary: Princess Cays has been replaced with a visit to Key West on Monday. The call to Nassau scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.

Carnival Magic, Aug. 31 - No change to itinerary.

Carnival Paradise, Aug. 31 - No change to itinerary.

Carnival Sensation, Aug. 31 - Modified itinerary: Grand Turk and Amber Cove. Calls to Half Moon Cay and Nassau have been canceled.

Carnival Miracle, Sunday - Departed on Aug. 31 as an eight-day cruise. No change to itinerary.

Carnival Pride, Sunday - Departed Sunday on a modified itinerary to Grand Turk and Amber Cove. Calls to Half Moon Cay and Freeport have been canceled.

Carnival Sunshine, Monday - Departed on Monday at 6: p.m. The call to Half Moon Cay has been canceled.

Canceled voyages:

Carnival Liberty, Monday – This cruise is canceled. Guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

News 6 also contacted Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines and is still awaiting comment from them.

Although Royal Caribbean did post on its website that while Port Canaveral is closed, the U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct inspections and if all is well, the port will reopen for its Thursday arrival.

For more information on their current itineraries, click here.





