Woman rescues baby sea turtle off Indialantic Beach in wake of Hurricane Dorian

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - One baby sea turtle has a better chance at survival after a woman rescued it Monday morning from Indialantic Beach.

The good Samaritan rescued the baby sea turtle from two seagulls on the beach. The woman said the turtle was soft and probably not ready to hatch yet.

News 6 reporter Lauren Cervantes got an up-close look as the woman wrapped the hatchling in a small cloth with seaweed.

Hurricane Dorian is edging closer to Florida in the thick of sea turtle nesting season. The storm is threatening to wash the nests out to sea as Dorian closes in on Florida's coast during the transition from egg-laying season to hatching season.

As the storm brings severe weather and rough conditions, hatchlings are likely to be scurrying on beaches. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials ask people to not help the turtles but instead contact the agency's hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

Following the storm, turtle specialists will assess the damage to the nests.

The official nesting season runs from March 1 through Nov. 15. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.