It will be crazy hot before storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be a sweltering day in Central Florida before storms strike a large part of the region.

The high temperature in Orlando will reach the mid-90s Tuesday, with the "feels like" temperature hitting 110. The average high on this date is 92. The record is 99, set in 1961.

"Expect a higher coverage of rain for the next couple of days as we have plenty of moisture in place as well as energy to work with to fire up more storms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "As the east and west coast sea breezes come together this afternoon, we will have some stalled storms that last for a while."

The coverage of rain with be up to 70% Tuesday and Wednesday.

After 2 p.m., expect scattered to numerous lightning storms, with heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. There could also be wind gusts greater than 50 mph.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain Thursday through Monday, with highs near 90.

Heating up to 94 with feels like temperatures near 110! pic.twitter.com/njHa1BXHwo — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 13, 2019

Rain chances are up to 70% between 2pm and 6pm! pic.twitter.com/o0g1IKKCoy — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 13, 2019

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics.

