Last cold front this winter? Rain, cooldown coming to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a weekend of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-80s, a cold front will bring big changes to the Central Florida forecast.

"This front is bringing light rain to moderate rain for most areas Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. " There are some pockets where we don’t have rain and pockets or we have some heavier downpours, especially in our southern zones, Osceola and Brevard counties."

Bridges said there will be a break in the rain before another round develops in the afternoon.

"There's a 60 percent of coverage in the morning, and a 40 percent chance in the afternoon," he said.

Orlando will reach a high of 80. The average high on this date is 75.

The overnight low will be in the upper 50s.

Rain will redevelop after a little break late this morning. The coverage will be at 40%. Here is the hour by hour forecast. pic.twitter.com/NpO5eomoZl — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 4, 2019

"There is a secondary front that moves through Tuesday, which will bring a 30 percent coverage of rain, mainly in the morning," Bridges said.

Expect a high of 71 Tuesday.

The overnight low early Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s across the region.

Wednesday's high will reach 64, with lows early Thursday back into the 30s and 40s.

A gradual warmup then takes place, with highs ranging from 70 Thursday to 84 Sunday.

There's a 10 to 30 percent chance of rain Friday through Sunday.

The first day of spring is March 20.

