FLORENCE UPDATES: 63,000 gallons of wastewater flow into tributary

The Trent River overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence on Sept. 13, 2018, in River Bend, North Carolina.

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Here's the latest on flooding in areas affected by Florence.

The storm, which devastated North Carolina as a hurricane, continues to produce heavy rain in the United States.

10:45 a.m.

Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Florence sent tens of thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater into a tributary of North Carolina's Cape Fear River basin over the weekend.

The City of Greensboro said in a statement Tuesday that about 63,000 gallons (about 240,000 liters) of untreated wastewater flowed from a sanitary sewer main for about four hours on Sunday. Officials blame infiltration from heavy rainfall accumulated from Florence.

The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. Officials say the area was cleaned and flushed.

10:30 a.m.

Still stranded by Florence's floods, Wilmington, North Carolina, residents are lining up by the hundreds for free food, water and tarps as officials try to open new routes to one of the state's largest cities.

Workers began handing out supplies Tuesday morning using a system that resembled a restaurant drive-thru: Drivers in long lines pulled up to pallets lining a street. They placed an order and left without having to get out.

Todd Tremain needed tarps to cover up spots where Florence's high winds ripped shingles off his roof. Others got a case of bottled water or military ready-to-eat meals. An olive-green military forklift moved around huge pallets loaded with supplies.

Wilmington is still virtually cut off from the rest of the state, but officials say they'll open routes as soon as flooding recedes and downed trees and power lines are cleared away.

10 a.m.

South Carolina's governor plans to meet with top Department of Defense leaders to discuss the state's response to Florence.

The South Carolina National Guard says in a news release that Gov. Henry McMaster was to meet Tuesday with U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy at the state's emergency response headquarters.

O'Shaughnessy is Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Also scheduled to attend Tuesday's briefing are the chief of the National Guard Bureau and the adjutant general of South Carolina.

McMaster flew over parts of the state Monday in a National Guard helicopter, observing areas already experiencing flooding from Florence. Officials say flooding could continue to worsen for several days as water flows into the state from flooded areas in North Carolina.

1 a.m.

Officials are about to begin distributing food, water and tarps in Wilmington, North Carolina, which remains mostly cut off by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence.

County officials say workers will begin handing out supplies to stranded residents in the city of 120,000 people beginning Tuesday morning.

One road was opened into Wilmington at least briefly, and items have been brought into the city by big military trucks and helicopters.

The death toll from Florence has risen to at least 32 people in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina.

Remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane are now a rainy, windy mass of low pressure. The system has speeded up on a path toward the heavily populated Northeast.

