Low 80s expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a steamy weekend, cooler temperatures will invade Central Florida on Monday.

Orlando will see a high of 83 under mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 82. The record high is 96, set in 1922.

Overnight lows will be near 60.

There's no chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs will reach the upper 80s.

Highs return to 90 Thursday, with rain chances at 30 percent.

A front increases rain chances to 60 percent Friday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Cooler temperatures are expected over Easter weekend, with highs Saturday in the upper 70s. Sunday's high will be near 80.

