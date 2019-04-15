Low 80s expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a steamy weekend, cooler temperatures will invade Central Florida on Monday.
Orlando will see a high of 83 under mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 82. The record high is 96, set in 1922.
Overnight lows will be near 60.
Today's #BusStop Forecast gets an A+! pic.twitter.com/TV6rpP3aeU — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 15, 2019
There's no chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs will reach the upper 80s.
Highs return to 90 Thursday, with rain chances at 30 percent.
A front increases rain chances to 60 percent Friday, with highs in the mid-80s.
Cooler temperatures are expected over Easter weekend, with highs Saturday in the upper 70s. Sunday's high will be near 80.
[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]
Watch News 6 for more weather news.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.