Massive snowstorm takes aim on Northern Rockies

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Central Florida is baking with temperatures around 90 degrees while Montana and Idaho are gearing up for the first big snow of the season.

A large area of low pressure developing in the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring up to 30" of snow in the higher elevations. Places like Great Falls, Montana could be shoveling more than a foot of snow. The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the weekend.

Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect for parts of Washington, Montana and Idaho.

