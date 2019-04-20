Moderate temperatures, high winds for Easter weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a strong cold front that brought severe thunderstorms Friday, the weekend looks much better, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

We started Saturday 10-20 degrees cooler than Friday morning in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

A little cool now, but later today will be better. High temperatures expected near 75 degrees. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/320tXfPgp5 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 20, 2019

A few sprinkles of rain can't be ruled out early in the day Saturday, but dry air continues to filter in which will set us up for mainly dry weather for the rest of the weekend, Cokinos said.

The clouds overhead will break apart and by Saturday afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine to go around.

Around midmorning Saturday the west wind will pick up and turn gusty near 20 mph for most of the day.

High temperatures will reach 69 degrees in Ocala to 75 in Orlando. Near the coast temperatures will range from 70 degrees in Flagler Beach to 76 in Cocoa Beach.

"A lot of people are expected to hit the beaches this weekend and beach officials will be flying the red flag all weekend." Cokinos said. "Remember to swim safe if you decide to take a dip in the 70 degree water."

Boaters should use caution this weekend. The gusty winds will make the Intracoastal choppy with seas between 5 and 6 feet.

Clear skies are expected overnight which will allow for temperatures to dip back to the low 50s.

It will be breezy through Saturday evening and then a bit calmer late Saturday night, according to Cokinos.

We'll hop into Easter Sunday with light jackets for the morning. It will be in the 50s and 60s for the first half of the day. Continued low humidity and lots of sunshine will make it a great day to be outside. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

"We remain rain free through much of the week ahead." Cokinos said. "Keep in mind due to all the dry air that will settle in this weekend and linger for the first part of the workweek, the risk for fires to spark and spread will be elevated." ​

The next chance for rain returns Thursday night into Friday as the next cold front makes it way closer to the Sunshine State.

