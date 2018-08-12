More scattered showers, heavy storms in store for Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is slated to bring more of the same from the past week -- rain and heat.

The morning will begin with some patchy fog in the northern areas of Central Florida. Highs are predicted to reach the low 90s.

Some scattered showers are possible before noon, but stormy weather will pick up in the second half of the day. Rain coverage is 60 percent. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos recommends being ready for the rain at any time.

"Grab your rain gear before you leave the house," Cokinos said.

Storms will pick up in the afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain are possible. Western zones will begin to clear out earlier than the coast. Rain tapers off late this evening. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/qEQm3zrG6P — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) August 12, 2018

Beachgoers will likely be able enjoy the sun until the late afternoon, when most of the heavier rain will arrive.

Cokinos said the rain will taper off by 10 p.m., leaving partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Make sure to pack your children an umbrella tomorrow -- Monday is expected to bring more scattered storms. Rain coverage will be 40 percent.

The tropics are not expected to experience activity in the next five days. Cokinos said there is an area of low pressure south of Newfoundland that could develop tropical like characteristics over the next five days, but it is far north of Central Florida.

