LIVE RADAR: More storms stream into Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A day after rain drenched Orlando at a record rate, more wet weather is streaming into Central Florida.

"A plume of tropical moisture is flowing over the area Monday thanks to a west-to-east wind flow," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "We have showers and a few strong thunderstorms, with rain coverage at 60 percent."

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms from Osceola County to the south. The main threat across the region will be winds with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Record rainfall fell Sunday across some areas.

Orlando International Airport: 2.43 inches (1.88 inches -- 2011)

Sanford: 1.48 inches (0.99 inches -- 2011)

Thanks to the added cloud cover and rain, highs Monday will be in the upper 80s.

"We will stay wet through Wednesday, with rain chances at 60 to 70 percent," Campos said. "Periods of heavy rain and locally strong wind gusts will again be the greatest hazards through mid-week."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s for most of the week.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical weather development is expected over the next five days.

