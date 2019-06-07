More sea breeze storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another round of sea breeze storms will drench Central Florida on Friday.

"As an area of low pressure moves away from Texas and into the middle of the country, stretching through the Gulf of Mexico, it will help spread increasing rain chances here," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "But most of the rain we see will be a result of the east and west coast sea breezes."

Orlando will see a high near 92, with a 60% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 90.

The overnight low will be in the mid-70s. The average low for this time of year is 71.

"Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain, much like Thursday," Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Rain chances increase to 70% Saturday and 80% Sunday. The chance of rain will be 60% most of next week.

"The wet season is upon us," Bridges said.

Rain is helping with the fires. Yesterday we had 85 fires across Florida. Now there are 61, but 58 are contained. #FactBomb! pic.twitter.com/7XEtFh97KU — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 7, 2019

Since January 1, Melbourne has a surplus of 6.15 inches of rain compared to its average yearly total. Orlando has a deficit of 4.15 inches. Daytona Beach is down 4.22 inches. Sanford has a deficit of 3.88 inches this year.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.