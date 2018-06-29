More sea breeze storms to erupt in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - More heavy downpours -- up to 5 inches per hour -- are possible Friday across Central Florida as summer storms pop up after the temperatures heat up into the 90s.

"Once again we will pinpoint the battle of the sea breezes into the afternoon hours, mainly after 1 p.m.," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "You can expect heavy downpours that could lead to some localized flooding in some isolated spots."

Lightning will be a big concern, as well as strong wind gusts that could exceed 50 mph.

"Rain chances and the risk of severe weather will continue through the weekend," Bridges said.

Expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms on Friday, 70 percent on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

High temperatures will remain just above the average of 91 degrees for this time of year.

Increasing rain for tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/howtyIlaVS — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 29, 2018

If the rocket launch wasn’t enough, now we get a gorgeous sunrise here in Titusville. Great start to a Friday! 🚀🌅 https://t.co/WJRzSHpRkX pic.twitter.com/xSouaeJDvI — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 29, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.