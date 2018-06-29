Weather

More sea breeze storms to erupt in Orlando area

Highs expected in low to mid-90s through weekend

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist
ORLANDO, Fla. - More heavy downpours -- up to 5 inches per hour -- are possible Friday across Central Florida as summer storms pop up after the temperatures heat up into the 90s.

"Once again we will pinpoint the battle of the sea breezes into the afternoon hours, mainly after 1 p.m.," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "You can expect heavy downpours that could lead to some localized flooding in some isolated spots."

Lightning will be a big concern, as well as strong wind gusts that could exceed 50 mph.

"Rain chances and the risk of severe weather will continue through the weekend," Bridges said.

Expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms on Friday, 70 percent on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday.

High temperatures will remain just above the average of 91 degrees for this time of year.

