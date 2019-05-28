Near-record heat blankets Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stretch of hot, dry weather continues to bake the Orlando area.

"We will continue with dangerous heat across Central Florida into the weekend," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "I expect no rain chances until Saturday and Sunday."

Orlando will reach a high near 97 Tuesday under sunny skies. The "feels like" temperature will hit 105 degees. The average high on this date is 90. The record is 99, set in 2000.

Near-record highs are also expected in Daytona Beach, where the high is expected to reach 95. Sanford will see a high of 97, three degrees shy of the record set in 1953. The record in Melbourne is 97, set in 2000. Melbourne is expected to hit 91 Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s for the next several days.

Today will be the 4th straight day with temperatures in the 90s. There are still 25 days until Summer begins. pic.twitter.com/0ldEbywg8s — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 28, 2019

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

There's a 30% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

