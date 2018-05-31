News 6 weather apps help Central Florida track storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summertime storms are a staple in Central Florida, with heavy rain, strong wind and excessive lightning possible nearly every day.

To stay ahead of the storms, be sure to download the News 6 weather app by searching "WKMG" in your app store.

While you're in the app store, you can also download the News 6 hurricane app, in case any major storms head to Central Florida.

Here's some info about the apps:

News 6 Pinpoint Weather App

The Pinpoint Weather app gives viewers instant access to interactive radar while also providing the daily forecast and an extended outlook. Weather stories and push alerts from News 6 meteorologists are also available on the app, especially during times of severe weather. You will also be notified through the app if a watch or warning is issued where you live.

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android

--------------------------------------------------------

Hurricane Tracker App

Through the Hurricane Tracker App, users have access to several features, including interactive radar, push alerts, improved navigation for tracking the tropics and video from the News 6 weather team.

FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.