One of the driest Septembers on record continues for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Rain has been hard to come by over the last six weeks or so. For September, it has been historically dry across parts of Central Florida.

Orlando and Melbourne are on pace for a top-five driest Septembers on record with four days to go. Orlando and Melbourne both currently sit as the fourth-driest on record. Sanford and Daytona Beach have also seen well below normal rainfall. Northeast Marion County has now crept into the "abnormally dry" category on the United States Drought Monitor. The cities listed above our official reporting sites. Most if not all towns and cities across Central Florida are well below normal.

This continues the dry theme for the ninth month of the year. Last September was also extremely dry for Central Florida. Melbourne finished as the second-driest on record while Orlando finished as the sixth-driest.

Limited rain chances continue to end September.

