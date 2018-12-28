Orlando area to feel above-average temps through weekend

Guests can visit Lake Eola and the surrounding park for free. Swan boat rentals are available along with nearby restaurants.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are warming up in Central Florida, just in time for the weekend.

A northern stream of moisture along a cold front will move through northern Florida Friday, steadily weakening the winds that have been in place the past few days, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

Before the winds die down, the strong onshore breeze will keep conditions hazardous on the beach and along the water, with a small craft advisory in effect and the high risk of rip currents.

Along with the strong breeze, expect a few spotty Atlantic showers throughout the day. Some areas may see more than others.

"Sufficient low-level moisture will develop onshore, with rain coverage at 30 percent for areas south of I-4, with a 40 percent to the north," Candace said.

Highs Friday will stay in the low 80s for inland locations and the mid-80s along the coast.

This weekend, high pressure will maintain control over the area, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast.

Highs will run well above average in the mid- to low 80s. Overnight lows will remain mild, with temperatures staying in the mid- to upper 60s.

