Orlando area to see another dreary day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another dreary day is on tap Monday in Central Florida.

"Over the weekend, a weak front pushed through the Orlando area, ushering in cooler air from the north," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Clouds and rain will linger, as the front turned stationary over South Florida."

Monday's high will top off at 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

"Clouds will start to thicken late Monday as a surge of moisture rides along the stalled out front," Campos said.

By Tuesday, rain chances will increase to 60 percent, with a high near 70.

"Many spring breakers heading to the coast need to be aware of rough surf," Campos said. "Hazardous beach and boating conditions continue through Wednesday. Seas will be between 5-7 feet and choppy waters have prompted a small craft advisory through midweek."

Spring officially begins Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.

"It will be drier and slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies," Campos said.

Thursday through Saturday look gorgeous, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and very slim rain chances.

