Orlando area to see warm, breezy day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday will be very warm and breezy across Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 89, with a 10% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 85.

"The wind will come out of the east at 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph as an area of high pressure shifts off the East Coast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will see increased moisture, leading to higher humidity levels and a few quick-moving showers."

Low rain chances and lots of heat and WIND today! pic.twitter.com/xqCS8WIwkT — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 1, 2019

Rain chances ramp up to 60% Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90 each day.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

"We can expect a 30% coverage of rain Saturday and a 40% chance Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s," Bridges said.

Rain chances dip to 20% for the first part of next workweek, with highs near 90.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.