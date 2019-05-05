Passing cold front brings rain, possible hail

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's all about hot and stormy weather as we finish up the weekend, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

A weak cold front is moving through the panhandle, but at a slow pace.

Moisture will be abundant and will be very noticeable as Sunday heats up and storms begin to pop up ahead of the front.

A touch of fog in spots this morning. This will last for another hour or so before clearing out. Until then you could run into some dense areas around Ocala. #News6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/nbD34uPB1l — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 5, 2019

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but it will feel about 5 degrees warmer with the sticky air lingering.

Showers will begin to pop up Sunday over northwestern zones first around mid-morning and then spread out as the showers move east.

As the heat settles in the storms will gain strength, Cokinos said.

A few severe thunderstorms are possible any time after 2 p.m.

Light rain is moving through Marion county while the rest of central Florida is dry. Storms are in the mix today & some could be strong. We'll time out the rain and show you how long it will last starting at 6 a.m.. See you on News 6! #News6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/p4Rc2lJjp3 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 5, 2019

"Main impacts are frequent lightning, gusty winds at 45 mph or higher at times, as well as frequent downpours that will add up quickly to one and up to three inches of water on the ground," Cokinos said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Small hail can't be ruled out. Storms will linger near the Volusia and Brevard County coast through Sunday evening.

Most of the heavy rain will be out of the area by 10 p.m. Cloudy skies will be left behind with lows near 70 degrees.

Monday highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s as the weak front falls apart to our south.

"There will be a chance for rain each day in the upcoming workweek so keep your rain gear with you," Cokinos said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.