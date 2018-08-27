Weather

Rain chances take slight dip in Orlando area

Highs to hit low 90s in Central Florida

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be hot with a 40 percent chance of rain Monday in Central Florida.

"Rain chances will be just a little bit lower than last week as we head into the next couple days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There’s a little bit of drier air working into the mid-levels of the atmosphere."

The chance of rain jumps to 50 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

There's a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain the rest of the week.

The high in Orlando will hit 93 on Monday, 1 degree above the average for this time of year. The record high is 97, set in 1943.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 1.92 inches.

Tracking the tropics

"We are currently not watching anything in the tropics," Bridges said.

Hurricane season peaks around Sept. 10 and officially ends on Nov. 30.

