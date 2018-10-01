Rain chances up and down all week in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front stalled near north Florida will bring some scattered showers to the Orlando area on Monday.

"The front will try to sag further to the south on Tuesday, which will increase our rain chances," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The front will not clear the state, so it will not cool us down. It will still be hot all week and rain chances will be minimal after the front."

There's a 30 percent chance of rain Monday, with a high of 93.

Tuesday's high will be 91, with rain chances increasing to 50 percent.

The chance of rain drops to 20 percent on Wednesday.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the weekend. The average high for this time of year is 88.

"We saw no official rain at the airport on Sunday, so Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 2.37 inches," Bridges said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie continues to swirl in the open Atlantic.

Leslie has 50 mph winds and is moving west-southwest at 6 mph.

"Leslie will not impact the United States," Bridges said.

