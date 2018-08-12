Rain likely won't let up for Sunday

After a Saturday filled with rain and temperatures that failed to reach 90 due to cloud cover, expect more of the same on Sunday.

Lows Saturday night will be dropping into the 70s with winds out of the south at about 5 miles an hour.

On Sunday, temperatures will attempt to get back into the 90s, but once again showers and possible storms could prevent that from happening. Chances of rain on Sunday are around 60 percent.

Conditions will be improving as we move into the work week and back to school. Chances of rain are going to be dropping down into the 20 to 30 percent range, and that means the heat will be on as we push through the remainder of the week.

In the tropics, there still is a little small disturbance out in the Atlantic, but no significant storm is expected over the next five days.​



