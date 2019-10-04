Rain mostly stays away this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will remain low over the weekend in Central Florida.

Expect a 20% chance of rain Friday and on Saturday, with highs near 91. The average high on this date is 87.

Rain chances increase to 30% Sunday.

"Rain chances will stay low until we head into the middle of next week as we increase moisture in the atmosphere," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

High temperatures will be near 90 Sunday and in the upper 80s for the beginning of next week.

By the middle of next week, highs will be in the mid-80s.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 7.26 inches. Elsewhere, Melbourne has a deficit of 1.55 inches since January 1, and Sanford has a deficit of 5.27 inches this year.

"With very little rain chances in the next few days, the fire danger will continue to be an issue across Central Florida," Bridges said.

The tropics are mostly quiet, but hurricane season runs through November.

