Rain, rain is here to stay

ORLANDO, Fla. - The rainy season is underway in Central Florida -- in a big way.

"Lots of tropical air in place across Central Florida is leading to afternoon storms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Through Monday, we can expect on and off showers. Most of the stronger storms will come into the afternoon hours, with the risk of strong winds, lightning and heavy rain."

The chance of rain will be 60 to 70% all week.

Expect highs near 90 degrees every day this week. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91.

70% Rain today with a high of 92 pic.twitter.com/iIgj7KIJVw — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 10, 2019

Hurricane season runs through November, but there is nothing currently brewing in the tropics.

