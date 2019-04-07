Rain, showers and possible hail to start your workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will be partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday, once the fog clears out, with high temperatures near 88-89 degrees inland.

At the coast temperatures, will stay closer to 83-85 degrees

As the day goes on the clouds will begin to build. A few showers are possible, but with drier air in place, it won't be as crazy or severe as we saw on Saturday.

"Late in the afternoon a spotty shower will pop up near metro Orlando and around Sanford," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Then the showers will move west into Lake, Sumter, and even parts of Marion County."

Rain coverage will be around 20 percent. There will mainly be light to moderate rain. Most of the showers clear out in the late evening.

"Overnight will be mild in the upper 60s with a few clouds overhead. Patchy fog is possible just before sunrise. It could get thick in spots so slow down your morning commute," Cokinos explained.

Monday and Tuesday will be stormy as a cold front arrives. Tuesday afternoon storms could turn strong to severe producing heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly even some hail.

This will clear out by the middle of the workweek, but as with any front that moves through, it could speed up or slow down and that will impact the timing of the rain.

