Rain slowly moving in for derby weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday morning will be best to get things done outdoors this weekend. We're starting Saturday on a muggy note in the upper 60s and low 70s, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

By Saturday afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will pop up and move toward the coast, but it's all about location!

Warm & muggy to start the weekend. Later today it will be hot and humid before thunderstorms start to pop up. Highs expected near 90 degrees. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/bwKOFezmPE — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 4, 2019

Not everyone will get the rain. In fact, northern zones such as Marion and Flagler County will be least active with an isolated shower or two possible. As you move south the coverage rises from 10 percent to 40 percent around Orlando and even more active in Brevard and Osceola, Cokinos said.

Most of the storms will pop up after 2 p.m. Saturday and linger along the Brevard County coast through 9 or 10 p.m.

Keep in mind with any passing storm that there could be heavy pockets of rain adding up to a couple inches of water on the ground pretty quickly.

Lightning and gusty winds are also possible.

Beachgoers will want to get their time on the sand in early. Swim safe and near a lifeguard with rip current risks at moderate levels, Cokinos urged.

Be ready to wrap things up anytime after 2 p.m. as storms move eastward toward the coast.

Overnight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with most of the rain clearing out. Lows will stay mild and muggy in the low 70s.

"Tomorrow, (expect) another round of afternoon rain," Cokinos said. "Some storms over northern zones like Marion and Flagler could turn severe, but will remain fairly isolated."

Rain continues for the first half of the workweek along with highs in the upper 80s.

Be sure to download the News 6 Pinpoint Weather App. Not only is it free, but it's easy to use and brings weather alerts right to the palm of your hand when you need them most.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.