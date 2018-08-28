Rain targets western zones of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Portions of Brevard County awakened to showers Tuesday morning, and more rain is possible across Central Florida later in the day.

Rain chances will redevelop to 50 percent after 1 p.m. as the atmosphere heats up.

"A lot of the activity -- but not all -- will be focused in the western zones of our region," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high near 93 degrees. The average high on this date is 91.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will also be 50 percent on Wednesday.

"Some drier air will work into the atmosphere by Thursday and that will help lower rain chances to 30 percent," Bridges said.

The chance of rain returns to 50 percent over the weekend.

Orlando's yearly rainfall is at a surplus of 2.02 inches.

At 3 PM most of the heavy rain and storms will be in the Western part of the state. Here is Future Radar! pic.twitter.com/ZSY7BOmdTK — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 28, 2018

Tracking the tropics

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Thursday, weather officials said.

"Some development of the system is possible over the weekend while it moves west across the eastern tropical Atlantic," Bridges said.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 20 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

"It’s still very early to tell what this could do in the coming couple of weeks," Bridges said.

