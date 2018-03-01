Record heat in Orlando area before cooldown arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't like the heat, just give it a day.

Orlando will see near-record highs Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 88 degrees. The average high on this date is 76. The record is 90, set in 1918.

"It will be dangerously hot. Make sure that if you work outside to drink lots of water and find the shade. It’s important to take frequent breaks," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Melbourne will likely set a record high on Thursday. The temperature is expected to hit 88, one better than the high set in 2012.

Daytona Beach will warm to 87, which would be a record. In 1971, it reached 86 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Friday cools down, with the high topping off in the upper 70s.

Rain chances are minimal Thursday and Friday.

"There will be no chance of rain for the weekend, when highs behind a front will be in the low and mid-70s," Bridges said.

Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s from Saturday through Wednesday.

