Rough seas, breeze continue, update on the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The relatively comfortable weather that has been around for the past few days will continue for the weekend. Like the last few days, a few very light, stray showers will be possible with an onshore breeze.

The breeze will continue to be elevated Saturday and Sunday.

Beach forecast:

It will be nice on the sand, but dangerous in the ocean. The stiff breeze out of the east continues to create high surf and a very high rip current threat. It is advised you remain out of the water as red flags are flying.

Tropical Update:

The tropics remain very active with Tropical Storm Jerry and three areas to watch. None of these entities pose a threat to Florida at this time.

Jerry is expected to make a turn north stay far away from Florida. The wave in the Caribbean will have a tough time to develop over the next few days. Another tropical wave east of the Leeward Islands has a 50 percent chance to develop.

The biggest tropical wave looks to emerge from Africa and develop over the next few days.This looks to quickly make a turn north becoming a storm for the fishes! Stay tuned.

