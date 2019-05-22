Scorcher! Heat index to hit 100 degrees in coming days

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat index is on the rise in Central Florida, with no rain in sight for the next week.

"As high pressure continues to dominate the forecast, high temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "By the end of the week, the 'feels like' temperatures will be 100 degrees or more."

The average high on this date is 89.

Overnight lows will range from 70 to 75 degrees through the holiday weekend.

Highs Thursday through Saturday will be around 92 degrees.

The high is expected to hit 94 on Sunday and 96 on Memorial Day.

"Rain chances are out of the forecast for the next seven days, which will lead to an elevated risk for fires," Bridges said.

There’s currently nothing to watch in the tropics as Andrea has dissipated.

