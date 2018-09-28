Scorching weekend on tap for Orlando; latest on Tropical Storm Kirk

ORLANDO, Fla. - October may be right around the corner, but it's all about the heat in Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high of 94 on Friday, with a slim chance of rain. The average high on this date is 88.

"Feels like" temperatures will reach triple digits.

High temperatures will stay in the 90s through the weekend, and rain chances will remain at 20 percent.

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Kirk is likely to dissipate after dropping heavy rain and causing flooding in the eastern Caribbean.

At 8 a.m. EDT Friday, the center of Kirk was about 140 miles southwest of St. Lucia with maximum winds of 50 mph. It was moving forward at 12 mph with tropical storm-force winds extending 115 miles to the north and east.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Lucia.

Forecasters said the storm will likely lose its organization and be downgraded to a tropical depression by early Saturday. The remnants will move across the eastern and central Caribbean through the weekend.

Officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe closed schools, and thunderstorms hit Barbados.

Meanwhile, Post Tropical Cyclone Leslie is located over the central Atlantic, several hundred miles west of the Azores.

Leslie is expected to again become a tropical storm or subtropical storm, possibly Friday or Saturday as it moves west-southwest at 10 mph over the north-central Atlantic.

"It will not impact the United States," Bridges said.

Hurricane season officially runs through November.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.