Sea breeze storms return as temperatures skyrocket in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are back in the Central Florida forecast as sea breeze storms will develop Tuesday afternoon.

"The big area of high-pressure that has been the dominant feature in the forecast over the past couple days will not be as big of a player," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The sea breeze will push a few showers and thunderstorms from east to west."

The typical summer pattern of the sea breeze collision will continue into the weekend.

The coverage of rain will be 40% Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances jump to 50% from Friday through the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, with "feels like" temperatures up to 105 degrees. The average high on this date is 91.

"Temperatures will moderate a bit as we head into Friday, with a high of 90," Bridges said.

There's nothing to watch in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November. The next named storm will be called Barry.

