VIDEO: Snow falls in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Orlando area will not see any snow on Wednesday, but you can enjoy it from afar as snow is falling in the Sunshine State.

Tallahassee police on Wednesday tweeted video of snow falling on a police cruiser.

"It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear," police tweeted.

Officials said about 0.1 inch snow was reported on the roof of the weather service office in Tallahassee.

The snow will then head toward Jacksonville. In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said points to the east are getting "steady freezing rain, sleet and snow."

Snow and ice have prompted Florida officials to close a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 10 from Tallahassee to the east.

Schools have closed in several northern Florida districts, while students across much of the area remain out on winter break.

In Jacksonville, the mayor told non-essential city employees to stay home on Wednesday.

Freeze warnings and watches are issued for Central Florida.

They sure don’t simulate this at the academy... #Florida #Troopers in Jefferson Co. (North Florida) seeing snow along I-10. pic.twitter.com/bshYhaID9o — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 3, 2018

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear. #SunshineState #SnowDay #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/QVnnCTWQ5E — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 3, 2018

Former @FSUBaseball & current @Cardinals pitcher with video (and great caption) of the snowfall in Tallahassee. https://t.co/Xj70gi6fMH — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) January 3, 2018

I know I know it’s only snow... but this is Florida. Next is Big Foot pic.twitter.com/VV0cqUalGe — Luke Weaver (@DreamWeava7) January 3, 2018

