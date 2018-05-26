Humid Central Florida Saturday before a rainy holiday weekend

Memorial day weekend is beginning with high humidity and some rain.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s during the day.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos predicted a mostly overcast day.

"More clouds than sunshine, but not a wash out.," Cokinos said.

Cokinos predicted spotty showers mainly over southern areas, with rain coverage at 40 percent. Saturday night is predicted to stay cloudy.

Spotty showers will be around, but it won't be a full day of rain. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain coverage picks up starting tomorrow. #news6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx pic.twitter.com/9SdEjQqd7R — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 26, 2018

Sunday morning will be when the rain starts. A flood watch is in place Saturday afternoon through Monday.

More clouds and bouts of heavy rain are predicted at 80 percent coverage. Lows will be in the low 70s.

"This is courtesy of deep tropical moisture associated with Subtropical Storm Alberto," Cokinos said.

The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. Cokinos said the storm is predicted to stay close to Florida's panhandle, eventually moving into Alabama by Memorial Day.

Widespread showers from the system will produce anywhere between 3 to 5 inches of rain. Some areas could see even more than that by Monday or Tuesday.

