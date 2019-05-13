Weather

Strong storms expected in Orlando area

Highs to reach 90 degrees in Orlando

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Strong storms will soak parts of Central Florida on Monday.

"We are pinpointing a new front moving through the area," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Moisture and energy out of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the front approaching from the northwest, will bring a risk of some strong to severe storms this afternoon."

The main threat will be strong wind gusts greater than 50 mph, lightning and heavy rain.

Orlando will reach a high of 90, with a 70% coverage of rain.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 97, set in 1922.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will see a high of 89, with a 30% chance of rain.

Rain chances will be 20% or less through the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s.

