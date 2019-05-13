Strong storms expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Strong storms will soak parts of Central Florida on Monday.
"We are pinpointing a new front moving through the area," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Moisture and energy out of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the front approaching from the northwest, will bring a risk of some strong to severe storms this afternoon."
The main threat will be strong wind gusts greater than 50 mph, lightning and heavy rain.
Orlando will reach a high of 90, with a 70% coverage of rain.
The average high in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 97, set in 1922.
Here is today's #SevereRisk. Mainly after 1 PM pic.twitter.com/Me134TzWft — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 13, 2019
Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tuesday will see a high of 89, with a 30% chance of rain.
Rain chances will be 20% or less through the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s.
