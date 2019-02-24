Sunday funday brings a hot and breezy day to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said she has just two words to describe Sunday's forecast.

"Hot, breezy and perfect for your Sunday funday. OK, maybe that was more than two words," she said.

The heat is expected to linger from Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s inland and mid-80s near the coast. The day will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with south to southwest winds gusting around 20 to 25 mph.

"As far as rain goes, there won't be much of it," Cokinos said.

A cold front, which was in the panhandle early Sunday morning, will approach the northwestern counties by sunset. Some light, short showers could travel through ahead of the front later in the day. Overall rain coverage is 20 percent.

Beaches will see a moderate rip current risk.

Play it safe and swim near a lifeguard," Cokinos said. "Also, don't forget to put your coolers on your towels. Otherwise, they could blow away."

No advisories are in place on the water for boaters, but later Sunday night, the cold front will bring significant changes. A small craft advisory becomes active at 11 p.m. through 4 p.m. Monday. Strong winds will make the waters rough, with seas building 5-6 feet and possibly higher.

A few sprinkles are possible later in the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. The gusty winds and heat will be widespread. Highs reach the upper 80s, but will feel a little hotter. Winds will gust out of the S/SW near 20-25 mph. #News6 pic.twitter.com/S20E8FBvQn — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) February 24, 2019

Overnight, the cooler air will move in.

Lows in Orlando will be near 60 degrees, but in Ocala it will be chilly in the upper 40s. Near the coast in Ormond Beach, expect 57 degrees and the southern coast near Cocoa Beach will be in the low 60s. It will remain breezy overnight and turn windy Monday afternoon.

Highs to start the work will be right around average in the mid-70s and a lot less humid.

