Sunday temperatures to feel like triple digits; Florence lingering over Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is slated to bring more heat and some rain as the trend of hot, stormy days continues in Central Florida.

The day will start in the upper 70s and heat up to the mid 90s by the afternoon. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said temperatures will feel like they are between 100 and 107 degrees.

Some clouds are expected to build up in the afternoon. Storms will appear over northern zones just before noon and then move to the coast as the day goes on. Overall rain coverage is 50 percent, making it more scattered than Saturday.

Cokinos said there could be pockets of heavy rain with any storm that rolls through, possibly bringing lightning.

Waters at our beaches remain hazardous for swimmers due to the high rip current threat. Be safe out there! Keep an eye to the sky for the afternoon storms. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/1PzZQU1CYx — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) September 16, 2018

Rip current risk remains high at the beaches, and Cokinos urged beachgoers to be aware of their surroundings.

"If you're headed to the beach today, be safe in the water," Cokinos said. "Boaters also need to use caution offshore where swells could be close to 6 feet."

A few showers will linger overnight in Brevard and Osceola counties. Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tropical update

Florence is now a depression, but the system is still wreaking havoc in the Carolinas. Cokinos said the slow-moving system will continue to dump rain as it moves west before turning slightly north toward the Ohio River Valley and then exiting the U.S. along the New England Seaboard by the middle of next week. Flash flooding and major river flooding will continue. In addition to the torrential rain, the threat for tornadoes is still around for southeastern North Carolina into northern South Carolina.

The remnants of Isaac over the north-central Caribbean will move into the northwestern Caribbean over the next few days. Some slow redevelopment is possible, but that outlook is slim at 20 percent. Regardless of development, heavy rain will continue for Hispaniola, Jamaica and eastern Cuba for the next few days.

over the north-central Caribbean will move into the northwestern Caribbean over the next few days. Some slow redevelopment is possible, but that outlook is slim at 20 percent. Regardless of development, heavy rain will continue for Hispaniola, Jamaica and eastern Cuba for the next few days. Joyce is expected to continue to weaken over open water.

is expected to continue to weaken over open water. Helene will continue to move away from the Azores and toward the U.K. and Ireland, getting close by late Sunday night.

