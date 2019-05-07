Sunny day to send temperatures into low 90s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs will again reach the low 90s in Central Florida.

Orlando is forecast to see a high of 92 Tuesday, with a 10% chance of rain.

"That weak front we were pinpointing Monday continues to sag to the south of Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will be mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in behind the front."

Expect a moderate risk of rip currents over the next couple of days at area beaches.

Highs will hover near 90 for the rest of the week.

Rain chances jump to 30% for Thursday through Mother's Day.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

"We will begin to see some sea breeze action next week," Bridges said.

