Sunny day to send temperatures into low 90s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs will again reach the low 90s in Central Florida.
Orlando is forecast to see a high of 92 Tuesday, with a 10% chance of rain.
"That weak front we were pinpointing Monday continues to sag to the south of Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will be mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in behind the front."
Expect a moderate risk of rip currents over the next couple of days at area beaches.
#GettingResults in #Volusia and in #Brevard: Dry along the coast. Slight see breeze rain chances inland. pic.twitter.com/NKhxv95S0T — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 7, 2019
Highs will hover near 90 for the rest of the week.
Rain chances jump to 30% for Thursday through Mother's Day.
Overnight lows will be near 70.
"We will begin to see some sea breeze action next week," Bridges said.
