Sweltering heat, afternoon storms in Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida forecast: hot and humid, with afternoon storms.

Expect a high of 93 on Wednesday in Orlando, with the heat index reaching at least 100. The average high on this date is 91. The record is 97 degrees, set in 1962.

There's a 60 percent coverage of rain in Central Florida.

"The question is which sea breeze will take over and win the battle," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "If the west coast sea breeze wins, it moves most of the storms closer to the beaches of the east coast."

Rain chances stand at 50 percent from Thursday through Sunday.

"The main thread in the next few days will be lightning, strong wind gusts greater than 50 mph and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding," Bridges said.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low and mid-90s through the weekend.

Orlando received 1.02 inches of rain on Tuesday, giving the city a surplus of 0.49 inches for the year.

