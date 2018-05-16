System continues to bring rain, storms to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large area of low pressure continues to spin in the northern Gulf of Mexico, and it will bring even more showers and storms to the Orlando area on Wednesday.

"Storms will be a factor through the end of the week and into the weekend," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The low will eventually move north.

But first, there's a risk of strong to severe storms.

"Locally, heavy rain is expected Wednesday with accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches. Dangerous cloud to ground lightning and brief gusty winds will also be possible," Bridges said. "Mainly south of our area there will be a chance for a few funnel clouds to develop as brief waterspouts move onshore."

The high in Orlando will reach 86 degrees. The average high is 88.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

There were several downbursts across Central Florida on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"These are strong gusts of wind that drop quickly out of the storm that are not associated with rotation but can lead to just as much damage as a rotating storm," Bridges said.

Rain chances stay high at 70 percent from Thursday through Saturday. Expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms on Sunday and Monday.

The area of low pressure only has no chance of development, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday morning.

"As the system weakens and moves into the northern Gulf Coast, it will fall apart," Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 4.61 inches.

Here is today's severe threat! Mainly after 2PM! pic.twitter.com/LEuCHirG8Y — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.