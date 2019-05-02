System in tropics to bring rain, storms to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weather system being tracked by the National Hurricane Center will bring rain to Central Florida over the next couple of days.

"A trough of low pressure located over the northwestern Bahamas is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Little development is expected as the system moves northwest or toward Florida."

The hurricane center is giving the system a 0% chance of development over the next few days and a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

"Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible as the system moves into Florida," Bridges said. "There's no real threat of severe weather."

By the time it tries to get organized, it will likely be off the coast of the Carolinas, heading back out to sea.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain in Orlando on Thursday, with scattered off and on showers and thunderstorms.

Orlando will reach a high of 86, which is the average high on this date.

Expect scattered rain through drive time this afternoon. Here is #FutureRadar at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/lZLhEt9vLH — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 2, 2019

Rain chances will be 60% Friday, with a high of 88.

"For the weekend, rain chances will be much lower -- 30% Saturday and 40% Sunday -- with highs near 90.

According to News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells, here are five things you need to know about the weather headed to Central Florida.

Low pressure heading to Florida will likely not turn tropical

The low pressure heading toward Florida is packing a lot of moisture and it will bring rain over the next few days, but it will not turn tropical in the next two days, according to News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

Pockets of heavy rain

Areas in some red zones of the radar will get heavy rain in spurts. The rainfall rate in spots will be an inch of rain per hour. No area will get an inch of rain.

Highs will hit the high 80s the next few days

Temps could hit 87 degrees Thursday and Friday, but no more 90s are expected.

Rip current risk will be high and winds are coming

Sorrells said it is best to stay out of the water the next few days as the rip current risk will be high. Gusty winds from the east could reach 15 mph, and up to 40 mph in storms.

Saturday begins to clear up

There's a 30 % chance of rain in Central Florida on Saturday as the low pulls away toward the Carolinas.

