System to bring even more rain to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Will it ever end?

Rain continues to dominate the Orlando-area forecast, with wet weather expected through the holiday weekend.

"As deep tropical moisture continues to push in with a southerly flow, expect a 60 percent coverage of off-and-on rain Tuesday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "With an east -southeast wind gusting to 20 mph, more and more moisture will be moving in from the south and the southeast."

Rain chances will be 50 to 60 percent through Friday. Expect a 70 percent coverage of rain from Saturday through Memorial Day.

"A broader area of low pressure in the northern Caribbean will bring lots more moisture to Central Florida over the holiday weekend," Bridges said.

The low has no chance of development over the next two days, but officials say it has a 40 percent chance to develop over the next five days.

"There is too much wind shear, or upper-level winds, to keep this system from developing very much at all as it moves into the northern Gulf," Bridges said.

A European computer weather model takes the system near New Orleans by the end of the week. An American computer model shows the system along Florida's west coast.

"Either way, the system will be broad enough that it will bring a large area of rain Into Central Florida," Bridges said.

Despite all the recent rain, Orlando is 2.10 inches below the average yearly rainfall amount.

"As we get all this rain in the coming days, we should squash that deficit," Bridges said.

In Daytona Beach, however, there’s a surplus of 6.80 inches for the year. Sanford is 2.40 inches on the plus-side.

