Temperatures rebound in Central Florida; another cold front looms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures will rebound in Central Florida on Tuesday, getting back to normal for this time of year.

Orlando will see a high of 73. The average high on this date is 71.

The overnight low will be in the upper 50s. The average low for this time of year is 49.

"Most areas will remain mostly dry, with coverage at a minimal 20 to 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Wednesday's high will be near 80, with partly cloudy skies.

"On Thursday, a strong arctic front will slide into Central Florida," Campos said. "With this front, rain and storm coverage will increase to 70 to 80 percent through the morning and early afternoon."

Running near average today, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Better chance of rain returns by Thursday. Full forecast right now on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/RzCoTsGfKn — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) January 22, 2019

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms when the front passes through the region.

Cooler temperatures will follow the rain, with Friday's high near 60 and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Weekend highs are expected to be in the mid-60s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.