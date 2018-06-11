Temps staying warm as humidity continues in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heat is expected to continue in the Orlando area for the start of the work week, with humidity making temperatures feel even warmer.

Temperatures will reach highs in the low 90s. With the humidity in play, they will feel as though they're in the upper 90s. That's around the average for this time of year in Orlando.

We're going to do it all over again today. Not expected to hit record heat, but it will feel like it due to the humidity. #News6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx pic.twitter.com/Yz8oxZ8kzx — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 11, 2018

"Be sure to drink lots of water to stay hydrated while out and about," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "If you work outdoors, dress in light-colored clothing and remember to take breaks in the shade to give your body a break from the direct sunshine."

Although less rain is expected Monday than Central Florida has seen lately, a stray shower or two is still possible with rain coverage at 20 percent.

Later Monday, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop to the low 70s in the evening.

Tuesday's forecast is expected to be similar to Monday's, according to Cokinos.

"Tomorrow we do it all over again, with highs in the low 90s," Cokinos said.

Rain coverage will increase later into the week.

