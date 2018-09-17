Thanks, Florence: Scorching heat, low rain chances linger in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a dry weekend, Central Florida is waking up Monday to mostly dry and warm conditions, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Once-Hurricane Florence is to thank for the continuing dry pattern in the Orlando area.

"As the remnants of Florence continue to dump rain across the Northeast, the system will continue to drag out most of our moisture," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This will keep us mostly dry for another afternoon."

Expect only a slight chance of seeing any relief from the heat, as storm coverage sits at 30 percent Monday.

With the lack of rain, temperatures will heat up Monday afternoon, with highs soaring well above average into the mid-90s. "Feels like" temperatures will nearly reach triple digits.

"Beachgoers beware," Campos said. "Make sure to swim by a lifeguard as the risk of rip currents remains very high through Tuesday."

Central Florida's weather setup will gradually return to normal as rain chances return and temperatures remain in the low 90s.

Don't expect any drastic changes through the rest of the outlook, even though summer officially ends Saturday.

