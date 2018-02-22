Tornado safety tips: How can you keep yourself safe?

Severe weather can be imminent at any point in Central Florida. When warnings or watches are present, having a plan to keep everyone safe is a must. So what should you do if a tornado approaches? News 6 has some tips to help keep you safe, no matter, what the scenario.

In the event of a tornado, a plan should be in place for communication and an emergency kit should be assembled.

Ready.gov gives these tips when constructing your communication plan:

• How will my family/household get emergency alerts and warnings?

• How will my family/household get to safe locations for relevant emergencies?

• How will my family/household get in touch if cell phone, internet or landline doesn’t work?

• How will I let loved ones know I am safe?

• How will family/household get to a meeting place after the emergency?

If a tornado warning or watch is issued for your area, you should be prepared no matter where you are.

If you are in a mobile home:

• Seek shelter or a permanent structure, experts say, as tied-down mobile homes can be destroyed by the winds of a tornado.

• Experts say to go to a low-lying area, if you are not able to find a permanent structure.

If you are in a school:

• Follow the safety drill instructions by moving to the interior halls of the school, away from windows or any large open rooms.

Protect your body by getting on the floor and crouching down -- place your head down and interlock your fingers on the back of your head with your arms.

If you are in a home with no basement or apartment:

• Seek shelter by heading to the interior of the house by going to the lowest floor of the home.

• Make sure to avoid windows.

• Protect yourself in the interior of the home by covering yourself with a mattress or blanket, in the instance the debris is flying.

If you are in a tall building: hospital, business or skyscraper:

• Power could be lost in the event of a tornado, so avoid elevators.

• Seek shelter on the lowest floor, away from windows or doors.

• Protect your body by getting on the floor and crouching down-- place your head down and interlock your fingers on the back of your head with your arms.

If you are outside:

• Experts say that you should seek shelter in the nearest building, if possible.

• If you there is not a building, seek low ground. Lie down flat and protect your head and neck.

